LAHORE - Subedar (retired) Alhaaj Hashim Ali, father of Muhammad Saeed Tahir Sulehri advocate and Qadeer Abid Sulehri advocate passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness. His funeral prayers will be offered today at Jamia Masjid Zeeshan Pak Arab Society at 1:30pm. Punjab health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, former MNA Naseer Ahmed Bhutta and central chairman international human rights movement Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of Subedar (r) Hashim Ali.