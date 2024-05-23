Thursday, May 23, 2024
Sukkur commissioner imposes ban cultivation of paddy

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
SUKKUR   -   Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday has imposed ban on cultivation of paddy for three months from across the division.

He took the decision after recommendation by Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad.

He said that paddy was a semi-aquatic (high-delta) crop that required plenty of water.

Hence, the divisional commissioner said that heavy and clay soils that could hold water for a long time were suitable for paddy cultivation. Other crops could not survive in the surrounding of paddy fields because of destruction of their roots due to presence of more than required water.

He directed the deputy commissioners of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to make it binding on revenue authorities to keep vigilant eye on rice cultivation in their respective districts and ensure destruction of existing nurseries forthwith.

Our Staff Reporter

