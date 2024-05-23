Three arrested for street crimes, robberies

KARACHI - In a significant crackdown on street crime, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in collaboration with local police, apprehended three individuals suspected of involvement in various robberies and other criminal activities. The arrests were made during joint snap checking operations at multiple locations across the city.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, the suspects were detained at the Inspector Muhammad Fazil Shaheed check post, Ghousia Road in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and in the Muhammadi Colony of the Keamari area.

During these operations, authorities seized two pistols, ammunition, and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen. These items were confiscated from the suspects at the time of their arrest. The arrested individuals, alongwith the recovered firearms, ammunition, and the stolen motorcycle, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.