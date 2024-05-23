Tickets for Pakistan-Saudi Arabia up for grabs

Tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2 home-leg match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are now officially on sale and available for purchase at Bookme.pk. The match is set for June 6 at 8:30 pm (time subject to change) at Jinnah Football Stadium in Islamabad.

In a bid to make the event accessible to all football enthusiasts, ticket prices have been thoughtfully set at budget-friendly rates:

For the Premium Plus enclosures, tickets are priced at Rs 4000. The Premium enclosure tickets are available for Rs 1500 while the General enclosure tickets are offered at an even more affordable rate of Rs 750.

