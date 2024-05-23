Thursday, May 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Turkish CG calls on Sindh culture minister

Turkish CG calls on Sindh culture minister
Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, here on Wednesday, met with Provincial Minister of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and discussed the promotion of bilateral tourism and matters related to culture. Regional Head TIKA Karachi Halil Ibrahim Basaran, DG Libraries Ejaz Sheikh, MD Sindh Tourism Development Corporation Fayaz Shah were also present in the meeting. The Turkish Council General informed that Turkiye government would set up cultural centers in the libraries across Sindh. In the first phase, the Turkish government will set up a cultural center in the Liaquat Memorial Library, while in the second phase, cultural centres will be established in the libraries at the division level, he said. The Consul General said that undergraduate students would be sent to Turkiye on scholarship by the Turkish government. The provincial minister said that Turkiye appreciates the government’s cultural center and scholarship program. He said there was need of the accessibility of the people of both the countries to multifaceted cultures. The provincial minister said that historical, religious and cultural tourism in Sindh was of great importance for the world tourists. In order to further strengthen the friendly relations between Turkiye and Pakistan, there is a need to work together on bilateral tourism and culture, he added.

Hyderabad DC urges robust action to prevent polio

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1716351978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024