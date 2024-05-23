Turkish CG calls on Sindh culture minister

KARACHI - Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, here on Wednesday, met with Provincial Minister of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and discussed the promotion of bilateral tourism and matters related to culture. Regional Head TIKA Karachi Halil Ibrahim Basaran, DG Libraries Ejaz Sheikh, MD Sindh Tourism Development Corporation Fayaz Shah were also present in the meeting. The Turkish Council General informed that Turkiye government would set up cultural centers in the libraries across Sindh. In the first phase, the Turkish government will set up a cultural center in the Liaquat Memorial Library, while in the second phase, cultural centres will be established in the libraries at the division level, he said. The Consul General said that undergraduate students would be sent to Turkiye on scholarship by the Turkish government. The provincial minister said that Turkiye appreciates the government’s cultural center and scholarship program. He said there was need of the accessibility of the people of both the countries to multifaceted cultures. The provincial minister said that historical, religious and cultural tourism in Sindh was of great importance for the world tourists. In order to further strengthen the friendly relations between Turkiye and Pakistan, there is a need to work together on bilateral tourism and culture, he added.