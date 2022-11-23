Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The police have arrested fif­teen accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, within the lim­its of different police sta­tions of the district.

A spokesman for Baha­walpur police said here that District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Aba­dat Nisar had directed the officials concerned to take necessary action against the criminal mafia to maintain law and order in the district.

“Police teams have con­ducted search operations also setup checking pickets at entry and exit points of the district and in different areas lying within police stations limits.

The police recovered un­licensed weapons from the possession of the accused including nine pistols, two revolvers, three rifles and one gun. The police teams of ten police stations took action against criminal mafia including Uch Shar­if, Baghdadul Jadid, Cant, Hasilpur (Sadar), Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur (Sa­dar), Hasilpur (City), De­rawar, Yazman (City) and Dhor Kot.

The police have regis­tered separate cases against the accused. Further probe was underway