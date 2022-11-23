LAHORE - As part of the initiative to make students in Pakistan potentially capable for joining higher education in world institutions of excellence, the two educational groups Pearson Education Limited and Roots International Schools & Colleges have joined hands to offer Pearson Edexcel complete suits of qualifications to students from early years till A level at Roots International schools and college. This collaboration was agreed upon after the two sides signed an agreement during a ceremony held in Lahore on Tuesday.
The agreement was signed by Kathryn Booth, Director of Pearson Schools Qualifications, Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan/Turkey, and Irum Khan, General Manager Academics at Roots International Schools & Colleges. Senior officials of both the organizations, academicians and guest students were also present on the occasion.
This collaboration will allow Pearson and the Roots International to continue collaborating for Pearson Edexcel exams, supporting resources and professional development courses at Roots Int, whose headquarters is located at Islamabad. Both sides intend to collaborate on a project to introduce Early Years programs for their 2000 students and iPrimary in their all branches.