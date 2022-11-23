Share:

LAHORE - As part of the initiative to make students in Pakistan potentially ca­pable for joining higher education in world in­stitutions of excellence, the two educational groups Pearson Educa­tion Limited and Roots International Schools & Colleges have joined hands to offer Pearson Edexcel complete suits of qualifications to stu­dents from early years till A level at Roots In­ternational schools and college. This col­laboration was agreed upon after the two sides signed an agreement during a ceremony held in Lahore on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Kathryn Booth, Director of Pearson Schools Qualifications, Middle East, North Afri­ca, Pakistan/Turkey, and Irum Khan, General Man­ager Academics at Roots International Schools & Colleges. Senior officials of both the organiza­tions, academicians and guest students were also present on the occasion.

This collaboration will allow Pearson and the Roots International to continue collaborat­ing for Pearson Edexcel exams, supporting re­sources and profession­al development courses at Roots Int, whose headquarters is located at Islamabad. Both sides intend to collaborate on a project to introduce Early Years programs for their 2000 students and iPrimary in their all branches.