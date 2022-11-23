Share:

LAHORE - South African FIFA-certified female referee Akhona Makalima has arrived in Lahore to conduct an international course on ‘women’s leadership and career mentorship in sports’ on the invitation of Galaxy Sports Academy (GSA). Akhona Makalima, who has honor of refereeing the FIFA U19 Women World Cup held in Costa Rica this year, is conducting the course ‘Career Mentorship in Women Sports and Football Refereeing’ at GCU Lahore till November 25 under the patronage of the US Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program (GSMP).