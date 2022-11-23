Share:

PESHAWAR - The agriculture University of peshawar’s annual book fair began on Tuesday. pro-Vice Chancellor prof syed wahab welcomed everyone to the event. at the expo, around 100 publishers and private publishing organisations from peshawar, Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad had approximately 80 stalls. speakers at the event emphasised the value of books in helping young students revolutionise their minds and warned them to avoid excessive use of social media in their brief remarks. Many students and professors from schools and colleges in and around peshawar attended the event on the first day. They showed a significant interest in books on a wide range of themes, including philosophy, politics, and literature, as well as engineering, agriculture, startups, online enterprises, IT, mass communication, and business management. prof syed wahab, who inaugurated the event, remarked that such activities on campuses provided young students with the opportunity to participate in something creative to improve their creativity and encourage them in promoting book culture. he went on to suggest that reading regularly had a significant impact on growing mental fortitude. The visitors were given a book collection.