LARKANA-A seven-day polio immunisation campaign started throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division

The teams visiting door-to-door in rain/flood affected areas, remote and far-flung areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1,178,480 children up to the age of five years.

The district health departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3,350 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children up to five years age.

Mobile Anti-polio teams visited Schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-polio drops to the children, in rain/flood affected areas, remote areas, and rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the health department have appealed to the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and cooperate with mobile teams of the health department who will visit door to door for administrating anti-Polio drops to their children.