Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the appointment of the new army chief was the constitutional right of the prime minister.

Talking to a private television channel, he said it was the pre­rogative of the prime minister to appoint of the army chief.

Commenting on the weak economy of Pakistan, he said the long march and public meet­ings of Imran’s party had halted the business activities in this country.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf’s (PTI), last regime had made serious damage to many sectors including the national economy.

Rana Sanaullah said that Chairman PTI was following the agenda of anti-state people, adding Imran Khan was trying to sabotage the peaceful envi­ronment of this country for per­sonal interest.

Replying to a question about the long march call by PTI Chairman, he said the govern­ment would take action against the violators of the law.