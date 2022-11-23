Share:

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dropped one spot to the fourth position in the latest ICC Men’s T2OI rankings, following his unimpressive performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

New Zealand player Devon Conway jumped in front of Babar Azam to get his third spot in the rankings on the back of their dominant series sweep at home over England.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 239 runs in India’s world cup stint, continued to rule the top spot in the rankings.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan maintained his second spot while the Australia star player David Warner has jumped one spot to fifth place in the latest rankings.

Warner’s fellow veteran Steve Smith has secured seventh place after jumping three spots.