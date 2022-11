Share:

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has termed the role of overseas Pakistanis as inevitable for strengthening economy of the country.

Talking to the delegation of overseas Pakistanis led by Malik Sharjeel in Lahore on Wednesday, he appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis for the rehabilitation of flood-affectees.

The Governor assured the delegation to play his due role for resolution of problems being faced by overseas Pakistanis.