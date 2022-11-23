Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Assembly has constituted a special committee to take up the issue of low gas pressure in Quetta and other parts of the province with the federal government.

According to details, the committee—which will be headed by acting Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail—will take up the issue of low gas pressure in Quetta and other parts of the province with the federal government.

The committee also included Opposition Leader Malik Sikan­der Khan (JUI-F), two members from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and parliamentary leaders of other political parties.

The committee was formed after Parliamentary Secretary for Health Khalil Garage Bhutto moved the motion against gas and electricity shortages in the Assembly. The special committee will visit Islamabad to take up the issues with petroleum and power ministries and other authorities.