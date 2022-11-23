Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan govern­ment on Tuesday orga­nized a ceremony to pay homage to the police mar­tyrs and to appreciate the tireless efforts of the police department for the estab­lishment of lasting peace in the province.

Acting Governor Baloch­istan Jan Mohammad Ja­mali was the chief guest while provincial minis­ters, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Interior Mir Zia Longo, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli and Inspector Gen­eral of Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, heirs of the martyrs attended the ceremony.

The heirs of eleven mar­tyrs and twenty-six Ghazis were honored with Quaid-i-Azam Police Medals and President Police Medals.

Addressing the partic­ipants, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mu­hammad Jamali said that peace, security and jus­tice are the basic features of a civilized society. We have to make all our law enforcement agencies strong and stable to real­ize the dream of good gov­ernance in the country and the province.

“Equal opportunities for development and prosper­ity will be available only through the stability of all institutions,”

He noted that today was an important day in the history of Balochistan, add­ing that he was very hap­py to be the guest of honor and a part of this important event to pay tribute to the sacrifices and services ren­dered by Balochistan police martyrs.

He said that it is a fact that the majority of officers and employees of the po­lice department belong to poor families.

Acting Governor Baloch­istan said that we are proud of all those police martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives for the su­premacy of law, protection of life and property of the people and establishment of lasting peace.

He urged all the govern­ment officers to perform their duties efficiently as a true servant instead of coming under any pres­sure.

He thanked the Inspec­tor General of Police Ba­lochistan and the entire team for organizing the successful event,

He paid tribute to the po­lice martyrs and expressed complete sympathy and solidarity with the be­reaved families.

Earlier, Acting Gover­nor Balochistan award­ed Quaid-e-Azam Police Medals and President Po­lice Medals to the heirs of police martyrs and high performing officers and personnel