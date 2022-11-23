Share:

ISLAMABAD - The counsel for Barrick Gold on Tuesday started his arguments on the Presidential Reference on the Reko Diq project, saying that the provincial government can enter into international agreements. The counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan said this before a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail during the hearing of the Presidential Reference on the Reko Diq project. During the hearing, the Chief Justice noted that as the federal government is a shareholder in the reintroduction project of Reko Diq therefore the provincial government’s agreement with the international company is not an issue. Makhdoom said that his client wanted the Supreme Court opinion in order to avoid the legal complications. He contended that the default of Pakistan is still looming. First time in the history of Pakistan the biggest foreign investment worth $4.5 billion is taking place through Reko Diq project. Justice Bandial questioned that whether the Barrick Gold is keeping an eye on the economic situation of the country. He said to the counsel that instead of frightening the court, tell about the transparency of this project. He further asked Makhdoom that do not tell the court that why the country is suffering due to the wrong policies of the economists. On the last hearing, Zahid Ibrahim, one of the amicus curea highlighted two foremost consequences of the Reko Diq settlement. “Firstly, that it will put to rest the outstanding international obligation of payment of $6.5 billion Award, which continues to carry a daily interest of $740,000 as well as the additional estimated liability of $2 billion if the ICC Arbitration proceedings continue to its logical end.” “Secondly, and equally significant is that after almost three decades it revives the project originally conceived by CHEJVA’s execution in 1993 and the journey to avail the benefits promised to the people of Balochistan.” He further submitted; “There is an equally important third advantage ie the Reko Diq settlement restores Pakistan’s economic credentials on the world stage and will resonate much beyond the mineral rich hills of Chagai.” “Yes, the foreign mining companies in TCCA will stand to recover their investments, but Pakistan too stands to gain,” he added. Zahid Ibrahim argued that the proceedings in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) were instituted on the basis of allegations made in a newspaper article dated 26.5.2004, which were ironically withdrawn by the same newspaper a week later. He submitted that the Balochistan government vigorously defended CHEJVA before the BHC as legal and transparent. However, its representatives made a drastic and unexplained reversal during pendency of the proceedings in the Supreme Court where it resiled from its stated position and instead targeted CHEJVA as illegal and contrary to the interests of the Balochistan. Zahid said that the Presidential Reference is an appropriate stage for all concerned to reflect on the perils of making reckless allegations of corruption and the damage caused by such allegations when the notoriety fades in the face of lack of actionable evidence. Legal historians have not judged us well every time our self-righteous exuberance of anti-corruption has diluted our adherence to international contracts. This is our occasion to make amends and honour our international obligation. “Not only did the proceedings in the Supreme Court in the Maulvi Abdul Haq case reverberate with allegations of corruption, but the President’s Reference records in its background facts that the government of Pakistan made a formal application on 2.9.2015 before the ICSID Tribunal that TCCA’s investment has been procured through corruption. However, after two years on 10.11.2017, the ICSID Tribunal dismissed such allegations,” he added. Later, the bench adjourned the hearing till Wednesday (today) for further proceedings.