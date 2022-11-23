Share:

ISLAMABAD - Member of British Parliament and Co-Chair of the All Parlia­mentary Group for Pakistan Yasmin Qureshi on Tuesday called on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House.

Discussing relations be­tween the two sides, the speaker remarked that Paki­stan and UK enjoy exception­al bilateral and parliamentary ties based on mutual respect and mutual cooperation. He said that continuous interac­tion between legislatures of both countries would further induce upward momentum in enhancing existing coop­eration in diverse sectors.

Commenting on the par­liamentary cooperation between the two sides, the speaker shared “Pakistan-UK Parliamentary Friend­ship Group is very vibrant and playing its active role in strengthening bilateral rela­tions”. Moreover, high-level parliamentary exchanges would further augment rela­tions between the two sides.

Speaker also expressed gratitude to the UK Parlia­ment, its government, and particularly the Pakistani diaspora for their timely support during floods, con­tinuously raising the issue of Kashmir, cancellation of the international debt of Pakistan in the wake of recent climate-induced catastrophe in the country, and on all other mat­ters of bilateral concern