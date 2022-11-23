Share:

I am waiting to draw the attention of higher authorities towards the poor condition of the Shahrah-e-Ayesha road. The condition of this road has become very bad. Many accidents are happening on this road due to its poor construction and maintenance. The road is badly broken. It also damages our vehicles. The situation has really become painful and harmful for those who have to use the road daily. The whole transport system is badly affected due to the poor condition of the road. The concerned authorities are requested to take action.

JAVERIA KHAN,

Karachi.