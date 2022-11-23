Share:

”Chocolatey Hero”‚ producer and scriptwriter ‘Waheed Murad’ was remembered on his 39th death anniversary on Wednesday to pay homages for his unforgettable lifetime performances in the entertainment industry.

Although 39 long years have passed since his death, Murad has managed to remain in the hearts of friends, family and fans alike.

Born on October 2, Murad migrated to Karachi to complete his studies. He commenced his film career as a producer by joining the company established by his father, Nisar Murad, electronic channels reported.

Murad’s first production was titled Insaan Badalta Hai, made in 1961.

After that, he began acting and starred in 1962’s Aulaad. His first film as an actor proved to be a hit and he impressed many directors and producers with his style and dialogue delivery.

He then played the lead in Heera Aur Pathar for which he even received a Nigar Award. The film’s success brought with it Murad’ s ticket to stardom.

Waheed acted in a total of 124 films of which 38 were black and white and 86 were colored.

Moreover, he received 32 prestigious film awards and in November 2010 he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts.

Waheed Murad died on November 23, 1983, while he was working on his film ‘Hero’ in Lahore.