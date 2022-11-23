Share:

RAWALPINDI - Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Chairman General Nadeem Raza paid farewell visits to Naval headquarters and Air headquarters, Islamabad, today. During the visits, CJCSC called on Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi CNS, Pak Navy and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, CAS, PAF. The CJCSC expressed his satisfaction on the combat readiness of Pak Navy and PAF and appreciated their resolve to safeguard the maritime and aerial frontiers of the country. The Naval and Air chiefs thanked the outgoing CJCSC for playing a vital role in enhancing jointness amongst Tri-Services. Earlier upon arrival at Air and Naval headquarters, smartly turned out contingents presented guard of honour to CJCSC General Nadeem Raza.