LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting to review steps relating to the promotion of higher education according to international standards. The meeting decided to restore sports activities in the colleges while deliberating upon the proposal to give financial autonomy to the colleges.
Adviser to CM Aamir Saeed Raan, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, secretary higher education department and others were present.
The CM announced restoration of sports tournaments in colleges to promote healthy activities in society. I”t’s being reviewed to condition the principal’s ACR with sports activities in the college”, he stated and added that reforms would be introduced for transparent utilization of funds in the universities. The meeting was told that legislation would also be enacted to hire consultants from local universities besides establishment of an IT wing to provide necessary facilities in colleges and to identify the non-availability of facilities.
It was decided that director colleges would report missing facilities in colleges after every visit. The higher education department would be developed to introduce positive changes for ensuring a better future for the students.