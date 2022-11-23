Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting to review steps relating to the promo­tion of higher education according to interna­tional standards. The meeting decided to restore sports activities in the colleges while deliberat­ing upon the proposal to give financial autono­my to the colleges.

Adviser to CM Aamir Saeed Raan, Chief Secre­tary Abdullah Sumbal, secretary higher education department and others were present.

The CM announced restoration of sports tour­naments in colleges to promote healthy activi­ties in society. I”t’s being reviewed to condition the principal’s ACR with sports activities in the college”, he stated and added that reforms would be introduced for transparent utilization of funds in the universities. The meeting was told that legislation would also be enacted to hire consultants from local universities besides establishment of an IT wing to provide neces­sary facilities in colleges and to identify the non-availability of facilities.

It was decided that director colleges would re­port missing facilities in colleges after every visit. The higher education department would be devel­oped to introduce positive changes for ensuring a better future for the students.