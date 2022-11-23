Share:

The process for appointing the new army chief has been initiated as the term of the incumbent General Qamar Javed Bajwa is ending on November 29. Reports suggest that the appointment of the new chief is likely to take place before November 27, and that a summary regarding this will be initiated by the Ministry of Defence sometime this week. This appointment has captured the headlines in recent times, for both the right and wrong reasons, and it will be nice to put this chapter to a close at the end of this month.

It is unfortunate to see how this appointment has been politicised and there were a lot of unfounded rumours and speculation that were doing the rounds. Of course, this is a major development considering how important this position is, but at times it also appeared as if some of the coverage time could have been dedicated to the multiple crises facing the country currently.

The disproportionate attention and discourse surrounding this event is down to our history, and we can move past this trend by making each appointment according to merit and by avoiding any controversies. As things stand currently, the constitutional procedure is being adhered to, which is important. Stability and consistency can gradually help counter this incessant speculation.

Whoever is appointed next, he will most certainly have his hands full as soon as he takes on the job. One of the foremost challenges facing the incoming Army Chief is to adopt a firm stance in securing Pakistan’s borders as the South Asian theater is more volatile than ever before. The unrest in IIOJK continues and there will need to be a calculated response to New Delhi’s hawkish ultranationalist stance. The situation at the Pak-Afghan border is also not stable, as there have been reports of the Taliban regime removing the barbed-wire fence straddling the Durand Line.

Most important however will be the domain of internal security given the rise of the TTP and the failure of the recently held talks. Therefore, there will need to be an assessment of the kinetic measures that are needed to eliminate terrorist cells around the country in order to restore domestic security.