RAWALPINDI - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Tuesday visited Quetta Garrison as part of his farewell visits. COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and interacted with officers and troops. COAS appreciated efforts and contributions of the Corps and its formations towards peace and stability in the province; their assistance to provincial govt during recent flooding and socio-economic development. Later, COAS inaugurated Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology Quetta (ICQ), the first-ever cardiac facility of 120 beds established in collaboration with United Arab Emirates (UAE). Balochistan governor, UAE ambassador, UPAP director and Balochistan chief secretary were also present on the occasion. COAS said that this cardiac institute in Quetta would serve the population of Balochistan and two more such facilities were also planned for Balochistan under the same project. COAS also presented Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam on behalf of president of Pakistan to Abdullah Khalifa Saeed Al-Ghafeli, Director UPAP. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited Command & Staff College (C&SC) and School of Infantry & Tactics (SI&T). During the visits, COAS interacted with faculty and student officers. Earlier, on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.