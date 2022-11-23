Share:

KHYBER - Compensation cheques were distributed to 15 rain-affected families on behalf of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) located in Landi Kotal. In the presence of tribal elders and administration officials, Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand distributed financial aid cheques to those whose homes were partially destroyed by last month’s torrential rains and floods. Speaking on the occasion, the sub-divisional administrative officer stated that the government was aware of the rain effectees’ plight and would never abandon them in their hour of need. He went on to say that promptly after the natural disaster, the government took all required steps to relieve rain and flood-affected families. He promised that financial assistance would be offered to all flood victims soon or later. Finally, he presented compensation checks to 15 rain-affected families.