LAHORE-Federal Minister for Power, Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the present government is concentrating on environment friendly, affordable green energy through hydro, solar and wind resources.

He was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Suki Kinari transmission line project, held near Kaghan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The 75-kilometer-long 500 kV double circuit transmission line is being constructed with an estimated cost of PKR 18,704 million for evacuation of power from 884 MW Suki Kinari hydropower project. This transmission line will connect the 884 MW Suki Kinari Hydel power plant to national grid, through which power will be further transmitted to load centres of Pakistan.

Minister for Power, Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project was started in 2017 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with an estimated cost of USD 2100 million. The project will generate around 3.129 billion kWh/units annually. Moreover, 6000 plus jobs will be created during the construction of this project. NEPRA had awarded levelized tariff to M/s SK Hydro at the rate of Rs. 8.8145/kWh in 2014. The power plant would start electricity generation in Nov, 2024.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan also spoke on the occasion and said that phase-1 of 500 kV Suki Kinari transmission line is being constructed through loan from local banks. The transmission line will strengthen NTDC transmission network. It will also help to flourish industrialization along with creation of employment for the public that will further bring improvement in socio-economic condition of country.

Cheap and clean energy produced from Suki Kinari HPP will be supplied to domestic, agricultural and industrial consumers. The construction of transmission line would be completed prior to the CoD of hydro power project. Later, Minister for Power, Engr. Khurram Dastgir along with MD (NTDC), MD (PPIB) and other senior officers of both from NTDC and Chinese company visited the Suki Kinari Hydropower project site. Local politicians, large number of locals and NTDC employees were also present during the groundbreaking ceremony.