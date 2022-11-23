Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar inaugurated a water filtration plant in Serai Naurang Town of Lakki Marwat district on Tuesday. The filtration plant has been completed with the support of Helping Hand for Relief and Development Pakistan, a global humanitarian and relief organisation. Naurang Tehsil Council chairman Azizullah Khan, additional AC Gohar Ali, NC chairman Munawar Khan and officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the filtration plant would help provide the local residents with clean and pure drinking water. He said that use of clean water by citizens would also help to contain water borne diseases in the congested town of the district.