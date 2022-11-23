Share:

MARDAN - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa health Department has transferred District health Officer (DHO) Mardan Dr Kachkol Khan and ordered him to report to the Director General health service for illegal appointments in the health department, and as a substitute authorized Medical superintendent (Ms) DhQ hospital Dr Javeed Iqbal to hold additional charge of DhO Mardan in addition to his duties till further order. according to sources, a few days ago, reports appeared in several media concerning the alleged posting of a Class-VI employee on the Lady health worker posts at the District Health Officer (DHO) office. On November 11, a Section Officer of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa health Department issued a notification stating that a fact-finding inquiry committee of three members, including Dr saeed Ur rehman, Management Cadre Convener (Bs-19), provincial Coordinator Lhw Khyber pakhtunkhwa, shahab Ud Din, Deputy Director (FMIU), Finance Department, and another cop-opted member, had been formed. The committee will look into the illegal appointment of Lhws to gender-specific posts at the DHO office in Mardan and submit a report within three days. according to sources, Khyber pakhtunkhwa health Minister Taimur Jhagra took action against Dr Kachkol Khan after Dr Faisal sultan, advisor to the prime Minister on health, received complaints about irregularities in the vaccination programme at the Tehsil headquarters hospital, Takht Bhai, and other locations in Mardan and removed Dr Kachkol on November 21st due to allegations of misuse, mishandling, and sale of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021.