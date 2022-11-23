Share:

Dubai - Passenger traffic at Dubai international airport returned to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, officials said on Tuesday, with volumes nearing 18.5 million at the major aviation hub. Dubai, the world’s busiest airport for international passengers before the Covid-19 pandemic, had 18,455,938 visitors in the three months to September, the biggest number since 17.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said the recovery in passengers travelling directly to and from Dubai, rather than transiting the United Arab Emirates’ commercial capital, had “exceeded our expectations”. “The recovery of the point-to-point market, people coming to and from Dubai, has been faster than the transfer market,” he told AFP. “That’s understandable because a lot of the transfer market, particularly in Southeast Asia, Australasia and China took a long, long time to recover.” Passenger forecasts have been raised to 64.3 million for 2022 with “the prospects of a stronger surge in the offing” in the final quarter, a company statement said.