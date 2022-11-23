Share:

Recently, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken Indonesia’s main island of Java. Heartbreakingly, it has caused the death of 62 people and 700 others were found injured. As a result, several buildings were damaged and the residents had to go to the capital street for their safety. Further, the national disaster agency of Indonesia (BNPB) has said that about 23 people are likely to be trapped under the fallen buildings.

To help the people affected by the earthquake, authorities must distribute relief supplies, build an emergency shelter, provide medical care, and serve food and water to them. As Indonesia lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where natural disasters frequently occur therefore Indonesia must set alarming warnings to prevent excessive losses.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.