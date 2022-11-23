Share:

PESHAWAR - Joint provincial election Commissioner, Khyber pakhtunkhwa Javed rehmat on Tuesday said that the election Commission of pakistan (eCp) is going to observe ‘National Voters Da on December 7, 2022. In this connection, he said, a ceremony of provincial level would be organised in peshawar while seminars and awareness campaigns would also be organised in all districts of the province. he made the announcement while presiding over a meeting of Kp Gender & Disability electoral working Group here in a local hotel. The campaign has been launched in collaboration with IFes and NaDra. Besides, Director (elections) Zulfikar Ahmad, Deputy Director (Media Coordination) sohail ahmad and assistant Director, Gender & social Inclusion), syed aoon ahmad, the representatives of civil society also attended the meeting. he said that a special campaign for issuance of National Identify Cards (NICs) and enrolment of women and deprived segments of society is in progress in 10 newly merged districts. Javed rehman said that the role of civil society in the issuance of NICs and registration of the votes of women and other deprived segments of society is of higher importance. he said that besides, registration of women voters, there is also a need for efforts to increase voter-turn-out, which could not be achieved without the cooperation of political parties, civil society and media. he said that the election Commission of pakistan is making efforts for the participation of all segments of the society in the election. he said that all offices have been made accessible for disable persons and efforts are continue to make all polling stations accessible for them in the next elections.