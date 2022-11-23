Share:

Election on the vacated Senate seat from Sindh will be held on the eighth of next month.

According to report, five candidates belonging to PPP and MQM Pakistan have filed nomination papers.

The senate seat had fallen vacant due to the resignation of PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Friday and the last date for filing appeals against acceptance of rejection of nomination papers have been fixed 28th of this month.

Pakistan People's party has awarded a ticket to senior leader from Karachi Waqar Mehdi for the seat.