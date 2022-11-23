Share:

TIMERGARA - Following the orders of the Director General of Local Government and Rural Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Assistant Director LG Dir Lower Amir Nizam organised a special celebration in honour of elected local government members from deprived communities in Lower Dir district. Amir Nizam patiently listened to their concerns and assured members of underprivileged groups that the LG&RD department will provide full support to minorities within the available resources. He advised the elected minority members to approach the AD office directly for redressal of their grievances. The locally elected representatives Sudeshv Kumar Chotala, Waqas Khokhar, Ravi and Salman Tanver expressed their gratitude to the people of Dir and the LG&RDD department for honouring them.