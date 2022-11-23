Share:

Despite the continuous propaganda against FIFA’s World Cup recent host country, Qatar should be lauded for sticking to its Islamic roots. While the Western media struggled to tarnish the image of the oil-rich country by raising issues such as human rights violations, let it not forget the armed hostilities and oppression it has wrecked upon the Middle East for the greater good of humanity; leaving the pages of history splattered with blood.

From banning alcohol to rising against immoral activities during football matches, Qatar has sent across an important lesson for countries that were established based on Islamic ideology to be proud of their religion and not bow to Western propaganda and only please their appetites. Perhaps Pakistan should take a leaf out of Qatar’s book and understand where it is headed when it comes to the promotion of its content, for example the film industry. Let us not forget the chant that liberated us from the colonials.

IFRAH SHAHBAZ,

Islamabad.