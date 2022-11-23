Share:

QUETTA - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Tuesday said that with the advent of winter, difficulties of the flood victims have increased manifold and to overcome this, rehabilitation of the victims may be accelerated on an emer­gency basis.

She expressed these views during her visit to Uthal district Lasbela on the occasion of dis­tribution of ration bags, tents, warm clothes, blankets, uten­sils and other essential items among the flood victims.

“We believe in serving people regardless of caste, our aim is to serve humanity only,” she said, adding, “We will not leave our brothers and sisters alone in this difficult time and will con­tinue to help them as much as possible.”

During the visit, she met the displaced flood victims and dis­tributed as many as 600 ration bags, 200 tents, warm clothes, blankets, utensils and other items among them.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zah­ri while talking to the flood vic­tims, said we are trying hard to complete the restoration work in the flood-affected areas as soon as possible with the help of Pakistan Army, FC and other welfare organisations.

It should be done as early as possible because the cold weather has started and the vic­tims are still facing severe diffi­culties, she added.

She said that the government is aware of difficulties of calam­ity-hit people and trying hard to help them as much as possible.

Senator Samina Zahri said that all the government mis­sionaries and related institu­tions were doing their work smoothly on the instructions of Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo.

She said that the role of Paki­stan Army, Air Force, Navy and FC in the relief activities was very important and they were actively participating in the re­lief activities in different parts of the province.