LAHORE - A two-day 28th Palmolive Sindh Women Swimming Championship organized by Karachi Women’s Swimming Association in collaboration with Palmolive was organized at Karachi Gymkhana. Karachi Grammar School secured first position with 305 points while Bay View Academy finished second with 108 points and The CAS Schools third with 106 points. Four new national records were also set during the two-day event and three out of four were set by CAS School’s Hareem Malik in 13-year and 14-year age group competitions including 100-meter breast stroke, 50-meter breast stroke and 200-meter individual medley. She was also declared the best swimmer of the event. Karachi Gymkhana’s Iman Shaikh set the new national record in 15-year and 16-year category 100-meter backstroke contest. Later, chief guest Sidra Iqbal gave trophies and individual prizes to the winners and other contestants. MD of Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Zulfiqar Lakhani, Pakistan Special Olympic Chairperson Ronaq Lakhani, POA VP Fatima Lakhani and member POA Tehmina Asif were also present on the occasion.