ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would not be allowed to create political instability in the country. “Imran Khan wants political instability in the country, but he will not be allowed at any cost,” she said in a news statement while reacting to the PTI chief’s address to his workers. Recalling the political instability during the tenure of the PTI government, she said Imran Khan rendered people jobless and hungry by following poor economic policies. He was again back on the container to achieve his ulterior motives, the minister added. She said Imran Khan was imposed on the country when it got stabilized. The national economy was ruined during his (Imran) government, but the wealth of Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi witnessed a significant increase. Marriyum said the election would be held on time and in a free, fair and transparent manner. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says general elections will be held on time in accordance with the constitution.