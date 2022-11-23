Share:

The GHQ has forwarded the summary for the appointment of new Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in in latest Tweet said, “GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), containing names of 6 senior most Lieutenant Generals to Ministry of Defence.”

Earlier, sources claimed that the summary for the appointment of the next Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) had been sent to the Prime Minister House.

Sources privay to the development said that the six lieutenant generals including Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt. Gen. Azhar Abbas, Lt. Gen. Nauman Mehmood, Lt. Gen. Faez Hameed, Lt. Gen. Mohammad Amir have been named in the list.

It is pertinent to mention here that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff are retiring from the post on November 29.