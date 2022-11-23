Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on November 28 (Monday) at 2 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building. Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori attended the Urs of Alam Shah Bukhari. MQM-Pakistan’s Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui accompanied the Governor on the occasion. Kamran Khan Tessori laid a sheet (Chadar) at the grave of Alam Shah Bukhari and offered fateha. He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.