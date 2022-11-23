Share:

This refers to the letter to the editor, “Thank you” by Sir Raja Shafatullah. Undoubtedly, his sharing regarding his life and love for writing and publishing are indeed encouraging for us. I am a constant reader of Sir Raja’s opinion, his pieces of writing are published in almost all major dailies of Pakistan. He highlighted many issues relating to Pakistan and world politics. I congratulate Sir Raja on his 98th birthday and pray for his health and long life. I appreciate his contributions in the letter to the editor section. May you live long! Respected Sir Raja Shafatullah.

SYEDA HADIA BAKHTAWAR,

Nankana Sahib.