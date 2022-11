Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has met Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Omarov on the sidelines of the UN Alliance of Civilization meeting in Fez, Morocco. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch on her Twitter handle yesterday said that during the meeting, they agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, enhance PakistanKazakhstan trade and promote regional connectivity.