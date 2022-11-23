Share:

PESHAWAR - The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank member, signed an investment deal with Alliance Healthcare Private Limited (AHL) today to improve the region’s healthcare facilities. A ceremony was held at Northwest Teaching Hospital to sign an agreement between Alliance Healthcare Private Limited (AHL) and International Finance Corporation (IFC). According to the deal, IFC would invest two billion Pakistani rupees in the company to make significant infrastructure and management reforms, which will contribute to improved corporate governance in the AHL structure. Taimur Jhagra, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance, was the event’s chief guest and spoke on the crucial role of the private sector in the healthcare system. He stated that the debut of the health card project has increased the private sector’s interest in health.