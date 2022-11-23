Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday deferred the hearing of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s fact finding report in prohibited funding case against the party due to non-availability of the bench. A three-member bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar was to conduct hearing of the petition filed by the PTI additional secretary general Omar Ayyub through his counsels former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, Shah Khawar Advocate and Faisal Fareed Advocate and prayed to the court to declare the ECP’s decision dated August 2 as illegal but no proceedings could be held due to non-availability of the bench. Previously, the bench had sought written arguments from the PTI while it also directed the PTI lawyer to provide a copy of these arguments to Akbar S Babar who is a disgruntled PTI leader and a complainant in the prohibited foreign funding case. In the petition, the PTI lawyer stated that the petitioner is grossly aggrieved by the Fact Finding Report heard on 21-06- 2022 and announced on 02.08.2022 by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He added that the petitioner being utterly dissatisfied of the Impugned Fact Finding Report, being contrary to facts and the law, additionally having been passed in excess of authority and in violation of the judgments of the Superior Courts, seeks to challenge the Impugned Fact Finding Report. The PTI contended that the ECP has passed the Impugned Fact Finding Report dated 02.08.2022, based on incorrect facts, incorrect application of law, beyond its jurisdiction and in an unreasonable, irrational, bias manner