Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that President Dr. Arif Alvi will discuss matters relating to a summary for the appointment of Army Chief.

Speaking to a private channel on Wednesday, he said that he is in contact with President Dr. Arif Alvi on matters pertaining to a summary for the appointment of Army Chief.

Imran Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a consultation with a fugitive on Army Chief’s appointment and he is the chairman of a party and the President will surely talk to him over the summary.

The former PM said, “If someone thinks that he will bring his army chief to unleash violence, then the nation will stand against him, adding that Shehbaz Sharif was fully involved in the Wazirabad attack and Nawaz Sharif would also know but it is now up to Tasnim Haider how the police would present evidence in the court.”