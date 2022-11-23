Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of D I Khan Agricultural University stretching over 1,000 kanals. Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony, Mushtaq Ghani said that Dera Ismail Khan had great agricultural potential and such initiatives like establishing an agriculture university would lead to agriculture development. He was of the view that research in the field of modern agriculture was the need of the hour and the D I Khan University of Agriculture would play key role on this front by promoting quality research in the sector. He said that most of the population of Dera Ismail Khan was associated with the agriculture sector and inauguration of the agriculture university was a gift for them. He also inaugurated a plantation campaign by planting saplings on the premises of the university. The Acting Governor also distributed prizes to the students who showed outstanding performance in the annual sports gala organised by the University of Agriculture.