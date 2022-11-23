Share:

It is unfortunate that the law-and-order situation in Karachi, one of the world’s largest cities, continues to deteriorate. On Monday, a policeman was shot dead during a patrol. This is alarming for many reasons, mainly because the suspect is still at large and that the incident conspired in a residential neighbourhood.

The boundary between criminal groups, politics and organised crime is permeable here at home, we need to push for uncompromising gun laws. Without such provisions, gun violence will continue to run rampant in cities and remain normal. There are minimal verification barriers to obtaining access to firearms. For example, applicants do not need to provide a genuine reason or third-party character references for their application. There are little to no background checks for applicants and the law does not stipulate that the license be revoked on such grounds. There is also no limit to the amount of ammunition possessed by individuals.

This lack of regulation is alarming because influential individuals can easily take advantage of situations and cause serious injury. Currently, Pakistan stands as the ninth largest importer of arms, as per a 2016 report. Not only is there an abundance of arms in the country, but as of 2017, the estimated number of unregistered and illicit firearms stands at 37,917,000. While the figure is just a ballpark and the actual figure cannot be counted, just by the number of gun violence cases reported, it will not be wrong to assume that the figure must be higher.

A positive in this current case has been that the police were swift in action and the investigation looks to be impartial for now. However, the wider issue remains: gun laws need to be taken seriously and Karachi needs to be de-weaponised. Firearm licenses must be regulated and strict, mandated by theoretical and practical firearm safety training.