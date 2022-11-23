Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Tuesday that the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions will be held on January 15 next year. The electoral watchdog has also directed the interior ministry to provide security personnel to ensure safety, while simultaneously issuing directives to all concerned authorities of the commission to take the necessary steps for the elections. “Security should also be provided to polling stations, electoral staff and returning officers,” said the ECP issuing instructions for providing security for the delivery of election materials. The country’s top election body in its ten pages decision also ordered the Secretary Interior and Sindh inspector general (IG) to make security arrangements for the polls. These LG polls will be held under Article- 220 of the Constitution. The ECP had earlier reserved the ruling over the case. The ECP has thrice postponed LG Polls in the area due to different reasons. Special Secretary Election Commission Zafar Iqbal had earlier informed the commission the polls were postponed because of the rains in the area. On it, the provincial government of Sindh had approved postponement of local body elections for [another] 90 days. The chief election commissioner (CEC) , around a week ago, had said that the election commission wanted to hold local body polls in Karachi at the earliest, however, the election commission had reserved its decision in this regard. The decision was welcomed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf [PTI]. PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi hailed the decision and remarked that the local body elections are the nursery of democracy. He believes that the problems of people are resolved through municipal elections.