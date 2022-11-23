Share:

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Tuesday announced Rs 1.5 million for renovation, improvement of sewage sys­tem and needed construction work in Spin Jumat (Mosque).

Addressing a press confer­ence after attending a meet­ing with elders of the area, he said that district admin­istration should refrain from adopting a political stance regarding properties that are in domain of metropoli­tan. He feared that wrong handling of the matter would aggravate the situation and said that an inquiry would be conducted for using the name of Auqaf Departemnt relating to Spin Jumat.

He also highlighted the role of Khalil Tribe in do­nating land for the mosque and said that Spin Jumat would be protected and politicking would not be allowed on the matter. He said that mishandling of the situation would create con­frontation between people and public institutions. On the occasion, he announced Rs 1.5 million for renova­tion, construction work and improvement of sewage system in the Spin Jumat.