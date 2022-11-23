LAHORE - Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi has said that a medical college in Bahawalnagar will be completed in any case and it will become fully operational in June 2024. Chairing a meeting, the health secretary said that the medical college in Bahawalnagar would be provided with other facilities including doctor’s residences, doctors and student hostels. He said that DHQ Hospital Bahawalnagar had 539 beds. “Work is also going on rapidly on Mother and Child Hospital with 200 beds in Bahawalnagar,” he added. The health secretary directed the officers concerned to complete coordination with P&D department with reference to medical college in Bahawalnagar.
Share:
Staff Reporter
November 23, 2022
Share: