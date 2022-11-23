Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Health Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi has said that a medical college in Bahawalnagar will be completed in any case and it will become fully opera­tional in June 2024. Chair­ing a meeting, the health secretary said that the medical college in Bahawal­nagar would be provided with other facilities includ­ing doctor’s residences, doctors and student hos­tels. He said that DHQ Hos­pital Bahawalnagar had 539 beds. “Work is also going on rapidly on Mother and Child Hospital with 200 beds in Bahawalnagar,” he added. The health secretary direct­ed the officers concerned to complete coordination with P&D department with ref­erence to medical college in Bahawalnagar.