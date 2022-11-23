Share:

LAHORE - Newage Cables/Master Paints also qualified for the semifinals of the Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday. The first match of the Coca Cola-sponsored and Century 99-cosponsored tournament proved a thrilling one, where Newage Cables/Master Paints edged past Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by 9½- 9. Juan Cruz Greguol played well and hammered eight goals while the remaining one goal was struck by Alman Jalil Azam. For the losing side, Nicolas Antinori converted five goals and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a brace and Omer Asjad Malhi and Usman Aziz Anwar hit one goal each. In the second match of the day, Platinum Homes defeated Guard Rice by 9-7. Iranian player Amirreza Behboudi was hero of the match as he smashed in superb six goals while Agha Musa hammered a hat-trick. For the losing team, Taimur Ali Malik thrashed three goals and Saqib Khan Khakwani and Hamza Ejaz hit two goals each.