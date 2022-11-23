Share:

QUETTA - Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PKMAP) on Tuesday refuted the news regarding the suspen­sion of the party membership of its MPA. “There is no truth in the suspension of party mem­bership of PKMAP MPA Nas­rullah Zairay,” PKMAP Deputy Chairman Abdul Rahim Ziarat­wal said.

In a statement issued to the media, the deputy chairman said that any decision on be­half of the party is released through the party’s official press release.

Earlier, social media quot­ing party sources had claimed that PKMAP has suspended the membership of its member pro­vincial assembly Nasrullah Zai­ray. It may be mentioned here that PKMAP has recently sus­pended the membership of its two leaders Obaidullah Babat, Raza Mohammad Raza.

An important meeting is expected today (Wednesday) by the PKMAP disgruntled leaders as differences have emerged among the members of the party, for the first time in history.